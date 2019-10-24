The benefit will have to be weighed against the cost — like procurement, maintenance will not be cheap, and monitors need to be, well monitored. It also must be understood that those being deterred from committing crimes in one public spot can always move to another. And not everyone, even law-abiding citizens, will be in favor. We could have a strange bedfellows situation in which Carroll countians who aren’t necessarily supporters of the ACLU will agree with that group’s position on surveillance cameras — that they haven’t been proven effective, that they are susceptible to abuse, that they lack limits or controls and that they can have a chilling effect on public life.