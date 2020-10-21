Our View: Even amid pandemic, regular cancer screenings are crucial | COMMENTARY

Today, we are brought you a story about how breast cancer survivor Rhonda Andrews has put knowledge gleaned from a Carroll Hospital oncology nutritionist — a rarity for a hospital — to good use. Eating well is important in the fight against cancer. We also brought you the story of how breast cancer survivor Cheryl D’Amario used exercise as a key component of fighting the disease, utilizing Carroll Hospital’s Embrace Wellness program. And we let you know about the local initiative to Paint Carroll Pink for the 20th year in a row and how, although the hospital’s Pink Fling luncheon had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event instead became 31 days of community involvement to spread hope, encouragement, and awareness.