A Kirwan Commission work group has recommended a 22% spending increase over the next 10 years. That has Gov. Larry Hogan and local legislators worried about how to pay for it. Even in Carroll, which already spends more money than is required by the state and would not have to come up with any extra local funding, that would likely mean either helping to pay for the rest of Maryland’s increase through a state tax increase or through funding taken away from other programs. Keep in mind, however, that Maryland ranks No. 1 in the nation in median household income yet, according to the Kirwan Commission, ranks 31st in the percentage of Gross Domestic Product spent on K-12 education.