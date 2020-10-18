Our View: School board’s difficult decisions can only be judged in hindsight | COMMENTARY

The headline coming out of Wednesday night’s BOE meeting was the decision to follow Superintendent Steve Lockard’s recommendation to delay the hybrid reopening of high schools until Nov. 12, saying opening immediately would jeopardize academic integrity. Another difficult decision, it infuriated high school students and their families who were days away from returning to schools, sending a new round of criticism toward Lockard, the board and the teachers taking federal leave whose absence contributes to the inability to adequately staff classes. The staffing situation changes daily — another 50 leave requests were submitted in the week leading up to the meeting. Nobody wants personnel who will be interacting with students to be brought in without thorough background checks. And starting wouldn’t make sense if numerous students had to be sent home because no one was available to teach or staff their classrooms.