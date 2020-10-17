Our View: Thumbs down to sign theft; thumbs up to ‘happiest little girl,’ new book, ReStore | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: It’s a confusing time for many parents as they try to explain the COVID-19 pandemic to children. For mice, too. In an effort to help alleviate some of the fear and anxiety for kids, Westminster author Jennifer Woolford has written a children’s book, “No COVID Please!” It follows Nick the Mouse’s journey as he learns how to navigate life during a pandemic. Nick notices as adults around him hoard items such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and food. He watches the news surrounding the pandemic and gets nervous because he doesn’t understand. His mother explains to him that schools have to close, businesses might look different, and he will have to stay away from people for a while. “It addresses the things that are true, but in a way that lets children know that how they’re feeling isn’t abnormal,” Woolford told us. “Things are always going to get better and we’re going to get through this. ... We can get through hard things.” We love the sentiment and hope it can help. Those who would like to purchase a copy can email DarnWritePublications@gmail.com to order the book at a $10 presale price before it is released on Amazon and in bookstores, where the cost will be $15.