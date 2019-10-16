The 5-year survival rate for women with invasive breast cancer is 90%. That number is closer to 99% if the cancer is located only in the breast, underscoring the importance of regular screenings to catch it before it has spread to the lymph nodes or other parts of the body. For that reason, we point out that Friday, Oct. 18 is National Mammography Day, when women are encouraged to make an appointment for a mammogram, and that the fourth annual Mammothon, a LifeBridge Health program that makes mammograms more accessible, will take place on Nov. 7 at at seven Maryland locations, including the Center for Breast Health at Carroll Hospital, Advanced Radiology in Eldersburg and Community Radiology Associates in Mount Airy.