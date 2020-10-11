Our View: School board members have only one viable choice on high school sports start date | COMMENTARY

We understand and agree that education is the top priority. And the optics of kids playing football or soccer together before they are allowed in classrooms together would be bad. On the other hand, hundreds of athletes have been meeting at schools for weeks for conditioning and organized team activities. No, it’s not exactly the same as practice and games. But it is getting together on the fields and courts and courses of Carroll. And, as the board members have pointed out, these same kids have been playing rec, travel and AAU sports for months.