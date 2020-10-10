Our View: Thumbs up to more youth sports facilities, a career of public service, a scholarship winner | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: With Carroll County lagging far behind neighboring counties in terms of athletic facilities, and county and municipal governments unwilling or unable to do much about that even before the coronavirus pandemic further fiscally burdened them, we’re glad to see a business stepping up to fill the void. Coppermine announced last week that it is buying Sportsman’s Hall Roller Skating Center, just over the county line in Upperco. “We have been looking at this location for years” Coppermine owner Alex Jacobs told us. “We are interested in any facilities that has activities for kids or adults.” Coppermine plans to continue to have roller skating at the facility while also adding three basketball and volleyball courts and bringing in sports camps during times when school is out. Coppermine Four Seasons in Hampstead last year and is adding outdoor turf fields. Jacobs also expressed interest in the company purchasing the old North Carroll High School facility last month. We can only imagine the events that could be put on in the future, potentially utilizing Coppermine Four Seasons, Sportsman’s Hall and, maybe, the old North Carroll High, bringing in young athletes from the Westminster area and southern Carroll, so starved for facilities, as well as those from other Maryland counties and Pennsylvania. We wish Coppermine success not just because of the company’s willingness to take a chance on these locations, but also in hopes that others will see opportunities and provide budding athletes from Carroll resources their counterparts in Howard, Frederick and Baltimore counties have had for years.