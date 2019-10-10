“The overburdened service areas require a greater share of Carroll County’s scarce tax dollars, while at the same time, the crisis itself decreases the tax dollars Carroll County can generate. That is because opioid addiction takes productive members of society out of the economy, usually due to death or the inability to work. ... Most who become addicted to opioids are no longer able to work, and therefore are no longer able to care for their families, earn a paycheck or spend money in the same way they did before they fell victim to addiction. This predictable downward spiral means Carroll County’s tax revenues have suffered. These harms are the direct and proximate result of Defendants’ scheme to increase their profits.”