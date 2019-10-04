Rainey attended the weekly commissioners’ meeting because they were proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Carroll County. In making the proclamation, the commissioners urged citizens to recognize and assist all those that serve the rights and needs of victims of domestic violence, which they defined as “a pattern of abusive behavior used to control or establish power over men, women, children, the elderly, and disabled of all races, sexual orientation, religion and income.” The commissioners called upon the community to help survivors find the help they need and that those who are convicted of domestic violence be punished to the fullest extent of the law.