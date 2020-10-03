Our View: Thumbs up to student champ on ‘Today,’ high-ranked college, coat drive; thumbs down to vandals | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: The Shepherd’s Staff is beginning its annual Call for Coats drive, the 29th year the Christian outreach nonprofit has collected garments to help keep those in need warm during the winter. As a concession to the coronavirus pandemic, however, The Shepherd’s Staff is accepting only new coats this year. Donations are being collected for the entire month of October and the organization has set as its goal 250 new coats. Marketing manager Heather Morris told us that more than 3,000 individuals received coats during last year’s drive. “We are happy we can continue to provide the same level of service that we always have, in a safe way for everyone involved, even if it looks a little different. As always, we are thankful for the support and understanding of the community as we continue to adjust our programs as necessary," Executive Director Brenda Meadows was quoted as saying in a news release. To donate, call The Shepherd’s Staff office at 410-857-5944 to set up a time to drop off any merchandise that was purchased locally. There is also an option to purchase items through their Amazon wishlist, which would deliver the coats to a secure location for the organization to receive directly.