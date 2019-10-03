The decline in the number of dairy farms in Carroll County is staggering. From 731 in 1959 to 205 in 1978 to 92 in 2002 to 53 in 2012 to 24 today, according to Bryan Butler, University of Maryland Extension agent, quoting numbers from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. “Our farmers are struggling,” Laurie Savage, secretary-treasurer at the Maryland Dairy Industry Association, said in a news release from the Rural Maryland Council. “Dairy farmers are faced with soaring feed, labor and equipment costs while what we are getting in return are prices from 40 years ago.”