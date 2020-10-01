Our View: School board candidate answers provide help for voters | COMMENTARY

Some educators have been critical of the board for first wanting to require and eventually “strongly encouraging” them to teach from school building during virtual learning. The incumbents said they didn’t think that criticism was fair, expressing appreciation for the job the teachers have done. Brooks said, “Knowing that there’s almost 200 teachers who are looking to be on some sort of leave in the near future, I think that that actually speaks volumes to the disrespect that they’re feeling." Harrison followed with: “I believe that we need to show the teachers a lot more respect and to really listen to what they’re saying, because when you sit on a board, the view is a lot different than when you sit in the classroom.”