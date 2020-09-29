Our View: Fall harvest season reminder for motorists to be cautious when sharing road with farm equipment | COMMENTARY

The slow-moving equipment will have an orange reflective sign, also known as a slow moving vehicle sign, and, according to the release, taking note and slowing down is critical because “it only takes 8 seconds to close a gap the length of a football field when traveling 30 mph more than the slow moving vehicle in front of you.” The release suggests that the operators of such equipment will do their best to wave back to motorists when it is safe to pass. The MPGA recommends to farmers to be sure slow moving signs are on all pieces of equipment traveling 25 mph or under, that signs are properly positioned and that, when traveling on the road, four-way flashers are on.