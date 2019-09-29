Our View: High school sports a valid reason for students to utilize open transfer policy

We sympathize with young athletes who grew up dreaming of playing on a sports team for the high school in their district only to see their path to playing time, or even of making the team, blocked by a player or players who transferred into said school from a different corner of Carroll County.
We empathize with those who worry that a group of talented kids from various high schools could get together and jointly decide to transfer to the same school and form a “super team” as has become fashionable in professional sports.
And we agree that teams at the schools with the lowest enrollment numbers are impacted far more by a few players transferring out.
But in terms of Carroll County Public Schools’ open transfer policy, we think the good far outweighs those unfortunate, unintended consequences that affect, or could affect, high school sports.
The policy was discussed during an early-September work session of the county’s Board of Education. Board member Marsha Herbert said numerous people have expressed concern about potential abuses of the policy, which was changed in 2016 to loosen transfer restrictions and allow students to move freely between schools providing they could provide their own transportation and the school was not “closed” due to capacity. More than 300 students were in an out-of-district high school in 2018-19.
The policy was instituted, at least in part, in hopes of drawing students back into the public school system from private schools or home-schooling. Board members and staff also mentioned that the transfer policy allows students to take academic programs, like foreign languages, that may not be available in the school in their district. It also gives students a chance to easily move out of a bad situation in one school or to start over after a social or mental health struggle.
These are all perfectly valid reasons. But transferring for a sports-related reason is valid, too. Because for every story about a young athlete who suffers because of this policy, there’s a story about a young athlete who benefits from it.
Liberty High School quarterback Nate Kent is a prime example. He transferred from Westminster in time for the 2018-19 school year. Regardless of whether the decision was based solely on athletics, Westminster had the reigning all-county quarterback returning, so playing time might’ve been hard to come by for Kent. But he flourished in his new surroundings, leading the Lions to an undefeated season and being named Times Player of the Year.
There are, no doubt, examples that don’t turn out as well. The grass — or court or mat — is not necessarily greener at another school. Surely some kids regret transferring.
But it’s hard to justify telling young athletes to stay put if they are sitting on the bench or if they are permanently stuck in a coach’s doghouse or if politics played a role in their getting cut from a team. Particularly in this era of skyrocketing college tuition. While even a partial athletic scholarship is a longshot in most cases, why deprive athletes of at least a chance to prove they are deserving?
Herbert said at the work session she “could see it hurting the communities,” referring to the transfer policy’s impact on athletics. Board member Kenneth Kiler said he believes families and students should have “free choice,” be he also said, "We have students within their schools sitting on the bench because this is happening. And that’s upsetting.”
There are plans for another work session on transfer policies in November. BOE members didn’t seem interested in returning to the old, rigid policy, which is good given that it required “exceptional” staff time and resources investigating transfer applications, according to Karl Streaker, director of student services. That’s a waste of time, though it’s not as bad as encouraging kids who want to transfer to lie on an application.
But the Board did ask CCPS staff to look into the numbers around how many transfer students participated in high school athletics at their transfer schools and to prepare a list of potential actions the BOE could take. We hope the Board will take into consideration all the pros, not just the cons, regarding the policy and let students continue to have the option to transfer for any reason, including sports.