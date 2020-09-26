Our View: Thumbs up to Blue Ribbon school, heroic motorists, Emmy-winning professor, ducky idea | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: A Taneytown man has been charged with first- and second-degree assault, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, obstructing and hindering a police officer, and failing to obey a reasonable and lawful order given by a police officer after an alleged incident during a recent traffic stop in Keymar. Nothing worthy of a thumbs-up there, of course. But things could have been much worse if not for two citizens who stopped to help. Charging documents read that the 24-year-old man became “irate” during the traffic stop and struck the deputy repeatedly, causing the deputy to fall and hit his head on the road, knocking him unconscious. A passing motorist stopped, helped get the man off the deputy and kept the man from moving until the deputy came to and handcuffed him, according to charging documents. Another passerby also stopped and the three of them got the suspect into the police car. We reached out to the first citizen, hoping to write a story about him. He declined, saying he wasn’t seeking publicity. Totally understandable. Still, he and the second passerby deserve kudos for their actions.