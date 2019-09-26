Our View: Third on TV show, Hampstead tattooer a winner to newfound fans, important client

Indeed. We profiled Lynn at about this time last year when he tried something for the first time — a three-dimensional nipple reconstruction tattoo. Little Vinnie’s Tattoos in Finksburg has gained prominence by doing this type of work, but Lynn said he normally did more traditional-style tattoos and that he was “going out on a limb” to try it. His client was quite happy he did. “He did an amazing job,” Lisa Gilberto told us. “I looked down for the first time in a long time and I didn’t see my scars. ... What Jason did for me, I don’t know how to thank him."