Our View: Third on TV show, Hampstead tattooer a winner to newfound fans, important client

A tattoo may last forever, but a run on a reality TV show has an expiration date. Even for Creepy Jason.
Hampstead tattoo artist Jason Lynn, aka Creepy Jason, gained a large local following and some measure of national fame over the past three months on Paramount Network’s “Ink Master." He made it all the way to the finale, which aired Tuesday night, finishing third out of the 24 tattooers who began the 12th season of “Ink Master.” Although the judges said he "really nailed” the back tattoo he created for the finale, Laura Marie, of Rochester, New York, was named the winner.
Lynn said he enjoyed the run and becoming a fan favorite. “The support just grew exponentially,” he told us prior to the airing of the finale. “And it’s just been nothing but a positive experience the whole damn time and it’s made me very very grateful.” In addition to his skills, he stood out because of his signature look ― a tie, suspenders and a bowler hat. He said his style and his nickname became his alter ego.
Before the show began airing in June, Lynn told us he was excited to see how he would come across after editing. He was more than satisfied after creating a character that resonated with those who put the show together. “The character that I portray, Creepy Jason is this, you know, charismatic, funny weirdo on television. It’s me to a degree, but I kind of ham it up a little bit extra. And they edit me that way because they like it, too.”
He said the exposure has brought in a new base of clientele, letting him be more choosy and do a lot more of the “weirdo new school and neo-traditional” tattoos that he said he wants to do.
Lynn opened House of Madness Tattoo Emporium & Odditorium in Hampstead about a decade ago. He told us earlier this summer he doesn’t really have a style of tattooing, which makes him "pretty well-rounded,” he said. “Just being in this small town environment and working by myself for a long time, I took everything that walked in the door … whatever it was, and I tried to give the client what they wanted. ... I’m not a one-trick-pony tattooer.”
Indeed. We profiled Lynn at about this time last year when he tried something for the first time — a three-dimensional nipple reconstruction tattoo. Little Vinnie’s Tattoos in Finksburg has gained prominence by doing this type of work, but Lynn said he normally did more traditional-style tattoos and that he was “going out on a limb” to try it. His client was quite happy he did. “He did an amazing job,” Lisa Gilberto told us. “I looked down for the first time in a long time and I didn’t see my scars. ... What Jason did for me, I don’t know how to thank him."
“It’s a little more fulfilling than doing a traditional tattoo on someone and just getting a handful of cash when you’re done,” Lynn said. “Honestly, this was way, way better than that. She tried to pay me but I didn’t want any payment for it. I was happy just to do that.”
Make no mistake, he wanted the cash that came with earning the title of “Ink Master” ― the winner received $100,000. “I’m probably one of the few people who came here to win,” he said during a Facebook Live interview after reaching the finale.
He didn’t quite win. But he had a lot of fun along the way and, in addition to gaining customers no doubt inspired others.