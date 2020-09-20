Our View: Wakefield Valley master plan should include sports complex | COMMENTARY

Hampstead may soon have exactly that. Coppermine is in the process of installing turf fields at the Four Seasons complex it purchased last year and, based on a call in to the weekly commissioners meeting on Sept. 2, is interested in purchasing the former North Carroll High School property, likely with the intent of developing that into a sports complex. It’s not hard to envision a formidable 1-2 punch that could bring a stream of SUVs packed with athletes and their families to Hampstead for events and keeping local restaurants and other retail outlets busy weekend and after weekend.