Our View: Wakefield Valley master plan should include sports complex | COMMENTARY

There was a time when Wakefield Valley Golf Club in Westminster, with its 27 holes, its restaurant and its banquet facility, could draw hundreds and hundreds of golfers, diners and wedding-goers on a given weekend from throughout Carroll County and, indeed, from all over Maryland and Pennsylvania.
The more than 450 acres have hosted little other than wildlife and trail walkers and runners over the past seven years. By unanimously voting to have a consulting firm develop a master plan for the city-owned site, now a park, Westminster’s Mayor and Common Council have again signaled a desire to do something with Wakefield Valley.
Council member Tony Chiavacci said he is excited to see potential uses for the property. We are, too, and we would, again, suggest a sports complex be seriously considered, although an ambitious proposal to do that four years ago died, largely because those in surrounding neighborhoods pushed back. We like what Westminster Mayor Joe Dominick said at a town hall on the subject in 2017: “At the end of the day, you want what’s best for the city overall.”
Carroll County created a Long Term Advisory Council, tasked with looking 30 years into the future and making recommendations to the Board of Commissioners a few years ago. The LTAC, in November 2018, found "a huge need for a multi-sport complex. ... There must be a large indoor facility as well as several artificial turf fields outside. Carroll County must come up to speed with surrounding counties.”
Young Carroll County athletes spend countless hours driving to Howard, Frederick and Baltimore counties and elsewhere for, among other sports, soccer, field hockey and lacrosse tournaments and leagues, with their parents spending untold dollars on food and various other goods before, between and after games. And the lack of facilities in Carroll is more than just an economic hindrance.
“In order to attract young families to this amazing community, we have to provide basic necessities, but also the amenities that will keep us in step with [and] set us apart from our neighboring counties," said Jane Sewell, representing the arts and recreation cluster of the LTAC two years ago.
Hampstead may soon have exactly that. Coppermine is in the process of installing turf fields at the Four Seasons complex it purchased last year and, based on a call in to the weekly commissioners meeting on Sept. 2, is interested in purchasing the former North Carroll High School property, likely with the intent of developing that into a sports complex. It’s not hard to envision a formidable 1-2 punch that could bring a stream of SUVs packed with athletes and their families to Hampstead for events and keeping local restaurants and other retail outlets busy weekend and after weekend.
Westminster could see a similar boon by developing Wakefield Valley into a sports complex akin to Utica District Park in Frederick, which opened last fall only a few minutes from Keymar. It includes walking trails, picnic tables, playgrounds, softball and baseball fields, multi-purpose fields, a sand volleyball court and two synthetic turf fields.
That sounds similar to the four sports fields, amphitheater, cable park and an indoor sports complex a developer proposed for the Wakefield Valley property in 2016.
Maybe it isn’t possible for that site to become the next Utica District Park. And maybe what was proposed in 2016 was simply too much for the council and community. But, four years later, Wakefield Valley remains vastly underutilized and young athletes continue to need places to play, the utter lack of facilities in Westminster and Carroll only magnified during the coronavirus crisis that has affected rec councils' ability to use school facilities.
Finding a way to do something with that property, perhaps with a public-private partnership, while also serving Carroll’s youth sports community, helping local businesses and providing amenities that will “set us apart from our neighboring counties,” could be a win-win-win-win.