Our View: Thumbs up to Carroll County’s top teacher, McDaniel College’s top ranking, Flood Zone’s fire company fundraiser | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery recently played host to an Anchored Boat Parade to raise money for the Union Bridge and New Windsor fire companies. "We’ve got the creek and we wanted to do some type of fundraiser,” Flood Zone co-owner Beth Stambaugh told us. "Everybody put their heads together and came up with good ideas.” She is from New Windsor and husband/co-owner Jerry Stambaugh is from Union Bridge. In addition to temporarily closing down Flood Zone less than two week after it opened, the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cancellation of carnivals and other events fire companies count on to raise money. A variety of small handcrafted boats were set afloat in Little Pipe Creek in Union Bridge. The “captains” of each boat were encouraged to get at least one sponsor and have the sponsor’s name displayed on their boat. Stambaugh said this was where much of the donations came from and every sponsor could contribute whichever amount they chose. “When our customers would come, we had a box where they could look at each boat and correlate boat to box number and put in the monetary donations,” Stambaugh said. Between the sponsors and the cash donations, the fundraiser brought in over $14,000 that will be split between the two fire companies. Union Bridge resident Lucy Staley took first place with “Lucy’s Little Red Wagon,” a farmer’s market-themed boat. Stambaugh told us they hope to hold the fundraiser again next summer.