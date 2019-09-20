Our View: Sad to see restaurants like Ruby Tuesday close, but a void does present an opportunity

Both of those restaurants were part of chains, of course, and their closings may have had more to do with corporate issues than how many local customers were eating there. Ruby Tuesday has shuttered more than 120 locations since 2016, according to reporting by Restaurant Business, with nine locations closed in just the first week of September. The company responded to a voicemail from the Times with an unattributed statement sent via email from a public relations firm. “While it is never an easy decision to close restaurants, the closures are a necessary step as we focus on executing on our long term growth strategy and building a stronger business for the future," the statement read. “We appreciate the communities that have supported us.”