Our View: Support new breweries and upcoming festivals in Carroll County, just do so responsibly

Those are the four breweries currently in operation in Carroll County, with Brewery Fire joining the list just last Friday when it opened its doors and saw quite the initial turnout. But Brewery Fire won’t be the last to open with three other new breweries planning to open taproom locations in the next few months. They are 1623 Brewing Company, which now plans to open in Eldersburg by late October, as well as Flood Zone in Union Bridge and Pipe the Side in Hampstead, both of which could be open by year’s end. Not surprisingly, the new breweries are welcomed by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.