Our View: For National Child Passenger Safety Week, and every week, properly restrain kids in cars

In 2017, the most recent year for which statistics are available, 675 children under 12 were killed in automobile collisions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the previous year, the number was 723. Tragically, 35% of those killed in these car crashed were not properly restrained. The CDC said more than 100,000 kids each year are injured in collisions. A failure of more parents to use car seats, boosters and seat belts properly would doubtless have resulted in even more deaths. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers.