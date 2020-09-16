Our View: With events like Sunday’s ice cream social, census committee has helped ensure all of Carroll County is counted | COMMENTARY

That so many ultimately went online and filled out the census is largely thanks to the efforts of Carroll’s complete count committee, which brought a great deal of awareness about the importance of the census and has employed “out-of-the-box” thinking to reach out to groups that are often underrepresented. In August, that meant holding events in some of the county’s municipalities that had lower self-reporting rates, perhaps having to do with less access to broadband internet or a lower percentage of home mailing addresses.