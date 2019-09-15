Our View: Joint effort can help to prevent suicide in Carroll County

“It’s tough to find a family, unfortunately, or someone who hasn’t been touched by this,” Commissioner President Stephen Wantz, R-District I, said at Thursday’s meeting. “I’ve got to tell you, this is a tough one. .... Out of the blue, it can occur without any signs. ... About a year ago, when we first got statistics on the youth suicide rate here in the county, all of us went back in our chairs, like, ‘Wait, what?’ Because we are one of the highest, if not the highest.”