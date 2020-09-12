Our View: Thumbs up to impressive high school sophomore, off-duty MSP trooper, community center project moving forward | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: Drivers of motor vehicles aren’t always happy to look up and see a law enforcement officer headed their way. Count Taneytown mother Terria Lemaster as someone who was thrilled, recently, when she saw Trooper 1st Class Amber Cerreto, a 10-year veteran of the Maryland State Police, approaching her stopped car. Lemaster, said she was driving on Baltimore Street in Taneytown on Aug. 19 when she looked into the car’s baby mirror and saw her baby, Ivy-Jade, with a decidedly red hue. “I pulled over as fast as I could, took her to the sidewalk, and turned her over. She wasn’t breathing and it looked like she was choking on thick mucus.” Enter Cerreto, who flipped Ivy-Jade over and began to lightly pound on her back. Cerreto said was trained in infant CPR in 2010. She recently recertified during a biannual update with the Maryland State Police. This was the first time she had to use what she learned on an infant. “She knew exactly how to get a baby breathing,” Lemaster told us. A trip to a doctor revealed that Ivy-Jade has acid reflux and Lemaster said she was told the choking is a panic response. She said she will never forget how Cerreto saved Ivy-Jade’s life. Said Cerreto, who was actually off-duty when she pulled over to help: “I swore an oath to protect and defend the citizens of Maryland — and anywhere else if I am able, whether or not I am on duty."