Our View: Carroll countians contributing to international relief efforts deserving of recognition

“In Malawi, poverty is prevalent and about four out of five families live in substandard homes with little hope of ever being able to afford a decent house," according to a Habitat for Humanity International news release. “These conditions put the families at high risk of all kinds of diseases with leaky roofs making the house damp and mud floors attracting insects. There are about 1.5 million orphans and vulnerable children in Malawi out of a population of 18.57 million and approximately 21,000 new units are needed every year for the next 10 years to meet housing demand — this far exceeds supply.”