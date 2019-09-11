Our View: Consider attending a 9/11 ceremony, never forget that day or any aspect of the aftermath

We should never forget the lives of the nearly 3,000 lost that day at the Twin Towers, at the Pentagon and in a Pennsylvania field, what they accomplished, what they should’ve gone on to accomplish and the families they left behind. We should never forget the heroism displayed by first responders, a few hundred of whom were killed when the towers collapsed, in rescuing those who survived and in searching diligently and desperately for more survivors, long after anyone might reasonably still have been alive. We should never forget the first responders who did not die that day but have been (or will be) living with — and in too many cases dying from — debilitating ailments such as multiple myeloma and mesothelioma, undoubtedly linked to what they went through in trying to save lives on 9/11.