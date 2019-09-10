Our View: Early, continued emphasis on drug education key part of fight against opioid epidemic

Making significant inroads against the opioid epidemic likely will not be a straight line progression. One bad month, or even a particularly tragic weekend, can affect the statistics in a major way. This battle will be fought not over eight months but more like eight years and the only way to win is to make an impact on our youth, a topic that was talked about during Thursday’s joint meeting between the county commissioners and the Board of Education. They discussed how more than $50,000 in grants will be used this year, the importance of educating students at all levels in different ways about the dangers of drug use and about the way the various agencies work together.