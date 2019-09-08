Our View: Carroll County Public Schools strong on PARCC as always, but recognition of room for improvement is key

Throughout Maryland, PARCC scores were disappointing. Math scores were the worst since the first year of the test, with only about one-third of students passing. In terms of year over year, Carroll’s scores were relatively flat. But clearly, progress was shown in this county over the course of the test. After scores were released that first year, Gregg Bricca, then the director of research and accountability for CCPS, told us, “as we move forward we know that, for instance, the 46 percent or so who got a 4 and 5 in grade 3 ELA is not how we would expect our students to perform. ... We just now need to tweak so that we can have more students being successful as we move forward.”