Our View: With prayer lawsuit settled, it’s time to move on

One point upon which we don’t agree with Wantz is that “one of my previous colleagues owes an apology to our entire third floor.” That was a reference to former Commissioner Richard Rothschild, who said while on a Baltimore radio station — and also wrote in a column for the Times — that those who don’t like the commissioners’ decision should call them and let them know. If some of those calls were out of line, that’s reprehensible. But that’s the fault of the callers, not Rothschild. The callers have every right to express their disappointment, but, obviously, should do so in a civil manner. And they, like everyone else, need to understand the commissioners, elected to represent Carroll County, have made their decision and it is, indeed, time to move on.