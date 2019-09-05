Our View: Enhanced security sadly a necessary, and costly, ‘sign of the times’

Those wondering got their answer about why increased security is necessary at government buildings on Friday, when a man repeatedly ran his pickup truck into City Hall in Taneytown after having his water service cut off, according to city officials. This wasn’t civil disobedience. Mayor Bradley Wantz issued a statement the next day saying, “the actions of this person amount to nothing less than a terroristic attack on the city.” One employee was in the office at the time and was unhurt, but, as Wantz pointed out, if this incident had occurred during regular office hours, the safety, even the lives, of numerous city staffers and visitors would’ve been at significant risk.