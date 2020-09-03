Our View: Entrepreneurs show ’courage’ as well as business acumen in Carroll County Biz Challenge | COMMENTARY

Another Carroll County Biz Challenge is in the books. No question, this event is one of our favorites as it encourages Carroll countians to unleash their entrepreneurial spirit.
Even this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, there was no shortage of good ideas for this “Shark Tank”-style competition in which local entrepreneurs pitch business ideas, make connections, get publicity, and compete for a $5,000 cash prize and thousands of dollars worth of additional prizes and services. It has been sponsored by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce for the past nine years and we’re glad the chamber was able to make it work even though the finale could not be held in front of a live audience because of the pandemic.
Willet Family Farm, a new agritourism business, won the grand prize. Jeremy Willet’s brainchild takes place on his Westminster-based farm, which he rebuilt last spring after a fire destroyed the more-than-a-century-old site in 2017. The farm recently started inviting guests to make reservations, like an Airbnb does, and guests come from all around to visit, some for their first agricultural experience.
“Most of these are families, adults with young kids,” Willet told the judges. “[They] come to the farm because they want to collect eggs for the first time, they want to hold rabbits. They want to watch the horses in the pasture. They collect firewood for a camp fire, and they sleep under the stars.”
The Willets recently partnered with Hipcamp, an online marketplace company that offers outdoor stays and camping experiences via a website and mobile app. Private landowners list campsites, RV space, and cabins for users to discover and book based on listing type, location, landscape, and amenities offered. Since opening campsites, the Willets have welcomed at least 200 guests from eight different states and two countries.
Willet expressed surprise at winning given how stiff the competition was this year. Covalent Spirits, a distillery company owned by Drew Cockley and Jennifer Yang with plans to open in the Main Street community of Westminster, earned the people’s choice title and earned $1,000. The other finalists, chosen from 29 applicants were Dirigible Systems, RetroStrap, and Together Studios. They all made their pitches to four judges on Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster in a finale that was streamed live.
Willet Family Farm joins an esteemed list of past winners. They are:
2019: KnowMe, a medical records device service by founder Casey Davis.
2018: Brewery Fire, a microbrewery in Taneytown by founders Dave Palmer and Jesse Johnson.
2017: bookSwap, a mobile bookselling app for college students by founders Brandon Cortese, Hunter Metcalf, and Dejuan Price.
2016: Enter Exit Escape, an escape room by founder Kristen Ellis.
2015: Autumn Summer, a handmade goods for men ecommerce store by founder Ryan Herbstsomer.
2014: Run Moore, a boutique running store by founder Steve Moore.
2013: Silver Linings Lavender Farm, a lavender farm by founder Dawn Pritchard.
2012: Holistic Home Energy Services, a consulting service by founder Sean Schmidt.
Many of these businesses have thrived, a few becoming mainstays in Carroll. Perhaps Willet Family Farm will join them. If so, that success will be largely attributable to the seed money, advice and publicity that comes along with the Carroll Biz Challenge.
Jason Stambaugh, a local entrepreneur who helped launch the Biz Challenge with Chamber of Commerce President Mike McMullin, said he was impressed with the turnout for this year’s event amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It takes incredible courage to start a business in a good year,” he said. “And the fact that these folks are gearing up and having the courage to do that in this climate is just incredible.”
We’re already looking forward to the 10th Biz Challenge next summer, which we hope will be held in front of a live audience, with the pandemic far behind us.