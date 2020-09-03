Our View: Entrepreneurs show ’courage’ as well as business acumen in Carroll County Biz Challenge | COMMENTARY

Even this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, there was no shortage of good ideas for this “Shark Tank”-style competition in which local entrepreneurs pitch business ideas, make connections, get publicity, and compete for a $5,000 cash prize and thousands of dollars worth of additional prizes and services. It has been sponsored by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce for the past nine years and we’re glad the chamber was able to make it work even though the finale could not be held in front of a live audience because of the pandemic.