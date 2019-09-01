Our View: Commissioners right to settle prayer lawsuit

Then, the last option would be to take the case to the Supreme Court. And that would have been Carroll County’s best chance. The problem with that, however, is that the Supreme Court generally takes on fewer than 100 cases per year out of more than 7,000 petitions. Remember, the Supreme Court refused to hear Lund, essentially the same case as Hake. Had that scenario played out — losing two more court battles and not being heard by the Supreme Court — Carroll County would’ve been on the hook for legal fees. It’s quite possible this county would’ve had to write a check in the neighborhood of $750,000 to the American Humanist Association.