Our View: Hogan should be happy with CCPS plan for getting students back into schools | COMMENTARY

While the Board of Education has had a difficult time making parents or teachers in Carroll County happy, Gov. Larry Hogan must be pretty pleased by the steps they’ve taken in terms of planning for the new school year.
At a Thursday news conference alongside state Superintendent Karen Salmon, Hogan was critical of numerous school systems around Maryland that decided relatively early on to spend the entire first semester in online learning. “Some of the county school boards have not attempted to develop any safe reopening plans that would bring any kids back for any form of in-person instruction,” he said. “This is simply not acceptable.”
We can only assume Carroll County Public Schools wasn’t one of the systems that raised his ire.
It was decided at the July 29 Board of Education meeting that while CCPS students would initially return to school in an online environment, that the decision would be reevaluated in mid-October at the latest, with an eye toward getting students back in school at least part-time by the start of the second quarter.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the night before the governor spoke out, Carroll decided that teachers would have to be back in school on Oct. 5 because the tentative plan, assuming COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in the right direction, is for students to be back in a hybrid model, learning in-person at least a few days per week, on Oct. 19.
“It is in the best interest of the students, families, and staff to make this decision now,” BOE member Ken Kiler said. “We need our students face-to-face with our teachers as soon as safely possible.”
Superintendent Steve Lockard noted in an email to the Times that the CCPS plan had, from the beginning, included bringing small groups of students back (Career and Technology Center students and special education students) almost right away. He also noted that the state’s required social distancing, mask wearing, cleaning and other safety precautions were already built in. Lockard said that at Wednesday’s BOE meeting, Carroll followed “a very similar approach to what you saw in the Governor’s press conference.”
“We set a target for our hybrid in-person learning plans to commence in mid-to-late October, along with some key metrics and leading indicators that we wanted to watch,” he said. “It appears that the plans submitted to the state along with the board’s decision last evening are very much in-line with what the Governor and Dr. Salmon shared [Thursday].”
It would appear that CCPS’ approach, more proactive than neighboring counties, will put Carroll in line to receive $10 million in grant money from the state that Hogan promised to school systems moving toward reopening. Neither Hogan nor Salmon offered much guidance in June or July when all the systems were formulating plans for the fall that had to be turned into the state by Aug. 14, so CCPS came up with its plan independently.
Certainly, Lockard and the board members took a lot of criticism from parents who wanted their kids back in school from the first day and felt their voices weren’t being heard after indicating their preferences in surveys. On the other side are parents — and teachers — who don’t want to go back until there is a vaccine. There will absolutely be pushback as October nears.
But if the number of community cases of COVID-19 in Carroll is consistently under 35 per week, if Carroll Hospital’s ICU is not being overtaxed, if there are very few deaths and the county positivity rate remains low — metrics Health Officer Ed Singer recommended to the BOE — count us as on board with the plan.
“Finding a way to return children to classrooms must be a priority,” Hogan said Thursday. “There is no substitute for in-person instruction.”
Or, as school board President Donna Sivigny put it Wednesday: “We want to open schools as soon as possible, but only when it is as safe as possible.”