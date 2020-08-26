Our View: If bar exam is important any other year, it should also be required this year | COMMENTARY

Maryland courts have already delayed the two-day bar exam, which is usually scheduled in July, until Oct. 5-6 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants to the bar filed a petition July 31 with the Court of Appeals to request a waiver. The dean of the University of Maryland’s Francis King Carey School of Law and the University of Baltimore School of Law also delivered a letter in support of the petition to Barbera. Diploma privilege existed in Wisconsin prior to the pandemic and has since been temporarily adopted in other states, including Washington state, Utah and Louisiana.