Editorial: Smart for Westminster, McDaniel to foster strong relationship between city, students

There’s a lot in downtown Westminster that could appeal and be of use to college students in close proximity, which is important given that many don’t have vehicles. As for local businesses, 600 or so potential customers just moved in within walking distance. For the students and their families who will take advantage of the goods and services, and for the proprietors of restaurants, beauty salons, law offices, and specialty shops, it’s a win-win when each group knows the other exists and realizes that forging a mutually beneficial relationship is in the best interests of both.