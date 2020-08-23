Our View: Our commitment to covering Carroll County remains firm | COMMENTARY

Realistically, this is a move motivated by financial realities. Print advertising revenue was already on the decline long before the pandemic, which has so devastated local businesses and only accelerated that decline. We are far from alone in recognizing that reporters, photographers and editors are nimble, tech-savvy and perfectly capable of writing, editing and publishing content from anywhere. Another nationwide news company McClatchy announced the closure of seven newspaper offices in June and the New York Daily News and Orlando Sentinel were among the other Tribune publications affected. A number of industries are coming to similar realizations after being forced to make do from home. Google employees, for example, will be working remotely until at least next summer.