Our View: Thumbs up to a young cyclist trying to make a difference; a local mentalist trying to make it big; and a teen pilot making special deliveries | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: Brody Reppe, an 8-year-old from Westminster, learned to ride a bike during the coronavirus pandemic. Now he’s riding for a cause, trying to help preserve C&O Canal trails. He has pledged to ride 50 miles in single day to support improving part of 150-mile stretch from Pittsburgh to Cumberland. Brody’s father, Dan, is an avid cyclist, who said he’s immune compromised. That led him to teach Brody how to ride amid the pandemic as a way to get outdoors while being careful not to risk exposure. Brody went from a complete beginner to doing 5-mile rides to cycling more than 30 miles along the York Heritage Trail in Pennsylvania. After having to cancel a pair of family vacations, the Reppes opted to ride along the Great Allegheny Passage, a 150-mile trek that connects to the C&O Canal and stretches from Pittsburgh to Cumberland to Washington, D.C. Brody rode all 150 miles of the trail, splitting it up over a few days, and Brody wondered why some parts of the C&O Canal path weren’t surfaced the same way. So Brody came up with the idea to ride 50 miles in one day, his longest so far, and try to raise money so the C&O trail can be improved. Brody’s online fundraiser page is hosted by C&O Canal Trust, which raises money for the C&O Canal Historical Park in Washington. As of Thursday, Brody’s fundraiser page showed he had raised more than $3,500. “We tried to teach him that it can be difficult for one person to make a difference, but if a lot of people collectively do small acts it can make a really big difference.”