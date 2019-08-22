Editorial: Kudos to trio of women-owned Carroll County businesses honored by governor

Growing Ideas Sustainable Gardening was started by Mildred Rodman, of Mount Airy, whose vegan daughter Kate wanted to grow house plants in soil that was free of animal products. Mildred Rodman She used her knowledge as a master gardener to create “upcycled” potting mix. She learned that coconut potting mix is not only better for the environment — peat moss-producing bogs are depleted worldwide — it’s better for gardening, too. The company was a Carroll Biz Challenge finalist in 2018 and is another family affair: Rodman’s daughter designed the packaging and handles marketing, while her chemical engineer son helped develop the potting mix recipe, which even comes in bags that are compostable and made from recycled paper.