Editorial: Well-deserved honor for Russell Milberry was ‘a long time coming’ and ‘makes up for a lot’

“He served his country and, as President Lincoln said, he gave his last full measure of devotion, not only for our freedom but the freedom of other people,” Finn said. "So I think it’s appropriate, even though it’s 51 years later, that we’re here today to have this last memorial as we dedicate part of Route 75 for him as a permanent memorial and to remember his name and to honor his name so that nobody will ever forget PFC Russell Milberry and the sacrifice he gave to his country.”