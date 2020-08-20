Guest View: DeJoy suspends postal service changes, but concerns remain | COMMENTARY

The US Postal Service has come under fire for mail delivery issues throughout the country following operational changes implemented since Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was appointed in June.
Concerns have been amplified with the expected increase in mail-in ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the changes reported include mail sorting machines being pulled out of facilities, overtime limits and the removal of some collection boxes, among other changes. As the public outcry grew louder, DeJoy agreed to testify about the postal service operations to a senate committee Friday.
Then, on Tuesday, DeJoy issued a statement that he will suspend the controversial changes until after the Nov. 3 election to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”
Also on Tuesday, 14 attorneys general filed a federal lawsuit claiming operational shifts undertaken by the USPS in recent weeks, including spending cuts and equipment removal, are illegal.
The USPS for decades has had its problems with service, funding and competition brought on by e-commerce. We don't disagree that changes must be made to sustain the U.S. government's most popular agency.
These problems now also include political pressure from President Donald Trump to limit voting by mail in some states; an announcement from the USPS last week that 46 states are not prepared to get ballots in time to be counted in the Nov. 3 General Election; and delays in delivery for people waiting on mailed prescriptions, paychecks, bills and other important documents.
There is also news that DeJoy has an ownership stake in a USPS competitor, and he divested large amounts of Amazon shares and he purchased stock options giving him the right to buy new shares of Amazon at a price much lower than their current market price, according to news services. The president, for whom DeJoy is a major donor, is not a fan of Amazon. The Postal Service inspector general is investigating these dealings.
These issues have major consequences for all Americans and need to be addressed properly and promptly.
DeJoy's statement on Tuesday is not enough, and it's concerning his statement was prompted by public outcry and postal workers reporting what's been happening.
When DeJoy testifies before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Friday, here are some things we'd like to hear from DeJoy or Congress.
The USPS has had budget deficits since 2006 when a law was passed requiring it to prepay retiree health benefits 75 years in advance, a provision to which no other government agency or private corporation is subject. We'd like to hear Congress say it might reconsider this fiscal bind placed on the Postal Service to something more realistic.
As postmaster general, DeJoy cut overtime and extra mail delivery trips to cut costs, severely delaying mail delivery. We'd like DeJoy to tell Congress he will reinstitute these practices to improve service.
Earlier this month, DeJoy fired or reassigned dozens of USPS top leaders. We need to hear how his new management lineup will work to improve service.
Under the pandemic, millions of voters will seek to vote by mail, a practice that was already growing in popularity and has seen increasing nationwide from 8% in 1996 to more than 20% in 2016. Even the president votes by mail. We need to hear from DeJoy that he will do everything in his power to make sure every one of these votes are received by county elections officials nationwide in time to be counted. We'd also like to hear how he plans to make that happen.
DeJoy's statement on Tuesday was no doubt prompted by public and political pressure. But they're just words.
We need to see better communication going forward, and most importantly, follow-through.
—Morris Daily Herald (Illinois)