Guest View: DeJoy suspends postal service changes, but concerns remain | COMMENTARY

Under the pandemic, millions of voters will seek to vote by mail, a practice that was already growing in popularity and has seen increasing nationwide from 8% in 1996 to more than 20% in 2016. Even the president votes by mail. We need to hear from DeJoy that he will do everything in his power to make sure every one of these votes are received by county elections officials nationwide in time to be counted. We'd also like to hear how he plans to make that happen.