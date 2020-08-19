Our View: Avoid scams, but cooperate with contact tracers to protect others | COMMENTARY

Contact tracing is crucial in the fight against the coronavirus. Deemed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention an effective tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19, it is used by health departments to identify people who might have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. It involves identifying potentially infected individuals, determining who they have been in close contact with, and asking them to stay home and quarantine.
It can help businesses make decisions. Perhaps school systems, too. For individuals, essentially, it informs them, hey, you know this person who recently tested positive. You came into close contact with this person. You need to change your behavior accordingly and you should probably get tested yourself.
One reason it isn’t working as well as it could, however, is that many who have come down with COVID-19 are choosing not to participate, refusing to talk or provide any pertinent information to contact tracers. Many are distrustful, some legitimately so in the era of phone scams, others convinced the government is trying to track them. Still others simply can’t be bothered to help.
“It’s unfortunate because it’s the best way for people who are positive for COVID-19 to help protect others, by working with us to figure out who they were in close contact with while they were infectious,” Carroll County Health Department spokesperson Maggie Kunz said.
Of course, as with anything that involves communication via phone, it is only prudent to be absolutely certain the person on the other end of the line is actually a contact tracer. Phone scams are ubiquitous, so who is surprised that there are people trying to make a buck off of a pandemic?
The scammer will likely ask for personal information, such as a Social Security number, for possible identity theft or perhaps even for money. As with so many phone scams, the primary targets are the elderly and, coincidentally, COVID-19 is most dangerous to the elderly. It doesn’t get much lower than that.
We communicated recently with Brett Niermeier, a local contact tracer. He told us that when a legitimate call comes in from a contact tracer that the caller ID reads “MARYLAND COVID TRACER” and the health department callback number is displayed. He said he also reads back their name and address to try to put them more at ease.
While there are surely scammers out there and it’s smart to be wary, once it’s been established that it’s truly a contact tracer, we encourage cooperation. This isn’t some sort of infringement on constitutional rights. It’s a tiny step in a process that, in the short run, will help to protect friends, family and neighbors, and, in the long run, help extricate us from our current predicament.
Niermeier said he has been yelled at and hung up on, but, generally, people speak with him. It’s part of the job to get past their reluctance and defensiveness. He said positive COVID-19 people are scared others will resent them for disclosing information to a contact tracer. Which is exactly what we have to get over if contact tracing is to work. And it can work.
“Contact tracing gathers data to guide public health decision makers in developing COVID-19 preventive measures for specific populations,” he told us. “The information gathered by contact tracers’ alerts community members of exposure in an effort to encourage quarantine and limit the spread to vulnerable populations. People use information from contact tracers to become more informed about COVID-19 and learn proper precautions to keep themselves and others safe.”
Of course, we hope no one else gets COVID-19. But we strenuously urge anyone who does test positive to cooperate with contact tracers in an effort to protect others and help beat this virus.