Editorial: Walmart was good to meet with DeWees so quickly; now let’s see some improvements

It’s no controversial statement that large corporations — Walmart included — are far from accessible for the average American. Before the days of Walmart being spread all over, when small businesses were more the rule than the exception in a place like Carroll County, it would have been far easier than now to escalate a complaint to the management or even owner of a business. Trying to do so now with a big-box corporation might take you to an online form, a frustrating phone tree and likely little satisfaction. It’s a bit sad that it took a prominent law enforcement official saying, “Find me a Walmart that isn’t a burden on law enforcement resources and I will kiss your a--," to get Walmart to take these steps. Certainly this outcome wouldn’t have been possible if just any Carroll County patron of a Walmart store reached out to the company voicing such frustrations.