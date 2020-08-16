Our View: With issue revived, commissioners should move forward, form a charter writing committee | COMMENTARY

To no one’s surprise, the topic of Carroll County potentially changing from a commissioner form of government to a charter form has been brought up again by the Board of Commissioners. The idea has been raised repeatedly over the years, put to the vote a few times and seriously debated in 2019 before the commissioners opted last summer to put the discussion on hold.
But it was never going to go away. Commissioner Eric Bouchat, R-District 4, after all, wrote in an opinion piece for the Times just over a year ago, “It shall be my final political objective in November 2022 to pass a Carroll County charter referendum delivering freedom to our citizens.”
The charter talk was rekindled earlier this month with Bouchat and Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, advocating for change. Frazier asked county staff to put together a timeline for the process, to see by what point a charter writing committee would need to be formed in order to, potentially, get charter on the ballot for the 2022 election.
Maryland counties can employ one of three forms of government: commissioner, charter or code home rule. Charter government would allow local legislation to be passed locally, without relying on the General Assembly as is necessary currently in Carroll. It would also likely, but not necessarily, include a county executive holding more power than any one person has ever held in this county. Critics argue that charter would be more expensive and has been voted down before. (It has been on the ballot here multiple times, but not since Carroll switched to five commissioner districts, preventing citizens from voting for 80% of the board that represents them.)
There was vigorous debate on both sides of the issue last year and one of the reasons the commissioners decided not to go forward with a charter writing committee was because they said the timeline would have been rushed to get charter onto the 2020 ballot. Another reason was the threat of a pricey, forced special election that could be triggered by local residents protesting commissioner choices for the charter writing committee, picking their own options and filing a petition with 2,000 signatures of registered voters.
Clearly, the commissioners are about as unified as the rest of the county on this issue.
“I think the timing is just completely wrong here,” Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1 said at the board’s Aug. 6 meeting, referring to the uncertainty and difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Bouchat countered that the pandemic has highlighted why charter government would be the better form for the county.
Frazier said he has been frustrated about Carroll’s commissioners coming up with ideas they think can benefit the county that go nowhere in the General Assembly. Nearing the halfway point of his second term as a county commissioner, Frazier said only one of his initiatives has a passed a vote in Annapolis.
Commissioners Richard Weaver, R-District 2, and Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, didn’t indicate a strong position either way, with Weaver conceding that Bouchat and Frazier made good points but questioning the timing and Rothstein saying he’s “not close minded to anything.”
The timing, clearly, could be better. But the pandemic will, at some point, go away while Carroll’s need for governance will not.
We have written in this space before that the commissioner form of government can be inefficient and that a charter could be an excellent, liberating option for Carroll County, depending on how it is written.
The first step is to write it.
We urge the commissioners to go forward and appoint a charter writing committee. And, if said committee can come up with something acceptable, we hope it can be on the 2022 ballot so that the ones who truly deserve to decide Carroll County’s form of government, its citizens, can make the call on charter.