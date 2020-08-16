Our View: With issue revived, commissioners should move forward, form a charter writing committee | COMMENTARY

Maryland counties can employ one of three forms of government: commissioner, charter or code home rule. Charter government would allow local legislation to be passed locally, without relying on the General Assembly as is necessary currently in Carroll. It would also likely, but not necessarily, include a county executive holding more power than any one person has ever held in this county. Critics argue that charter would be more expensive and has been voted down before. (It has been on the ballot here multiple times, but not since Carroll switched to five commissioner districts, preventing citizens from voting for 80% of the board that represents them.)