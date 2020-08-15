Our View: Thumbs up to billboard designer, young cake ace, celebration of women | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: Sierra Fentress, a 20-year-old Sykesville resident who is a junior at Syracuse University, recently won a contest to design a billboard for the campaign Project Yellow Light, established in 2007 to discourage distracted driving by the family of Hunter Garner as a way to honor his memory after he died in a car crash at 16. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 2,841 people were killed in crashes involving distracted drivers in 2018. Fentress was intrigued after learning of the contestand began working on ideas for a public service announcement. “I wanted to focus on something positive,” Fentress told us. “In a lot of my classes, we talk about how a lot of times, especially with a younger audience, it’s easier to tell them what to do instead of what not to do.” Fentress said her “It’s Simple” theme stood out. A text bubble with “Talk to you later” and “ttyl” inside of it became her graphic centerpiece. Fentress submitted her work for the class and the contest, and Project Yellow Light recently selected her billboard design as its college-level contest winner. More then 2,100 entries came in for the competition this year. Fentress earned some scholarship money and her submission is being displayed on billboards in 26 cities, including Baltimore. We congratulate Fentress. More important, we hope young drivers get the message: “About to drive, ttyl.”
THUMBS UP: A rising high school freshman has become sort of an ace of antigravity cakes. Emily Uhlman, a 14-year-old from Westminster, has started her own baking company out of her home called ButterWorks Bakery USA, baking mostly for the Carroll County community. Inspired by “Ace of Cakes” Duff Goldman, Emily had always baked for fun and in the process of her mother using social media to try to find her an internship amid the coronavirus pandemic, she found some customers. Emily crafted her first M&M antigravity cake for a family in Sykesville on May 20, and her efforts were recognized by Goldman himself when he saw a post Emily tagged him in on her Instagram Story. Emily took an online ServSafe certification course for food and beverage safety training and within a month had more than 3,000 followers on her bakery’s Facebook page. She gained more attention when WBAL-TV interviewed her for a segment that aired on TV last week. Now, she’s booked through August. Emily released a full menu for ButterWorks Bakery USA in June that includes a variety of baked goods, such as cakes, cupcakes and cookies. The antigravity cake is one of Emily’s specialty selections. Emily hopes to study baking at the Carroll County Career and Tech Center, and has aspirations to open her own brick-and-mortar bakery in the future.
THUMBS UP: Before 2020 became the Year of the Coronavirus, it was supposed to be the Year of the Woman, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote. The pandemic has derailed many of the commemorations, including those planned by Mount Airy. But we’re glad to see the town is continuing on with an aerial photoshoot this Sunday to celebrate a little. The town planned to spotlight women from Mount Airy’s history, as well as women who were impacting Mount Airy’s future, according to Mount Airy’s website. According to Wendi Peters, special secretary of smart growth for the Maryland Department of Planning, the celebration was meant to be a collaboration of women-centered institutions and organizations in the community who could come together to empower local women. Although many of the events planned throughout 2020 have been canceled or put on hold, Peters and Council Member Pamela Reed are hopeful that they can safely put on at least one event this year. According to Reed, Mount Airy women of all ages are encouraged to line Main Street on Sunday for a 2 p.m. photo. A drone, provided by the town, will be flying over the crowd and taking pictures. Reed said the photos will be displayed at Town Hall with some sort of ceremony. “We definitely want to make it a big deal,” she said.