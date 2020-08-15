Our View: Thumbs up to billboard designer, young cake ace, celebration of women | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: Before 2020 became the Year of the Coronavirus, it was supposed to be the Year of the Woman, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote. The pandemic has derailed many of the commemorations, including those planned by Mount Airy. But we’re glad to see the town is continuing on with an aerial photoshoot this Sunday to celebrate a little. The town planned to spotlight women from Mount Airy’s history, as well as women who were impacting Mount Airy’s future, according to Mount Airy’s website. According to Wendi Peters, special secretary of smart growth for the Maryland Department of Planning, the celebration was meant to be a collaboration of women-centered institutions and organizations in the community who could come together to empower local women. Although many of the events planned throughout 2020 have been canceled or put on hold, Peters and Council Member Pamela Reed are hopeful that they can safely put on at least one event this year. According to Reed, Mount Airy women of all ages are encouraged to line Main Street on Sunday for a 2 p.m. photo. A drone, provided by the town, will be flying over the crowd and taking pictures. Reed said the photos will be displayed at Town Hall with some sort of ceremony. “We definitely want to make it a big deal,” she said.