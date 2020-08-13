Our View: Timelier results for Carroll countians make COVID-19 tests far more relevant

Indeed. As Singer noted, many of those getting tested are people who don’t necessarily think they have the coronavirus. Maybe they are planning a trip. Maybe they just have one symptom. Maybe they are just curious. At any rate, as they await results, that type of person won’t likely be putting their life on hold, worrying about staying away from others. So that person might be see friends, visit family, go out to a public event or activity and, almost certainly, go to work. And, in doing so, could infect others who, in turn, would have no reason to be worried or change lifestyles.