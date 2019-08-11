Editorial: Westminster council should vote against having city pay members’ benefits

The Times reached out to officials of Carroll County’s seven other municipalities and all said their part-time elected officials do not receive health benefits. We acknowledge that running the county’s largest municipality, the county seat, comes with challenges some of the smaller towns do not. It requires more availability and, we would guess, more time spent at events, working on the city’s behalf and on researching important votes. Given that, we would be in favor of seeing council members receive a nice raise. Each of their salaries could be doubled and it would still cost the city less than if two members received health coverage.