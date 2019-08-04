Editorial: Closing of Four Seasons Sports Complex could be window of opportunity opening

Last week’s announcement that Four Seasons Sports Complex in Hampstead will be closing after more than 30 years on Aug. 9 leaves a community already lacking in athletic facilities in even worse shape, at least temporarily. But perhaps it provides an opportunity for an entrepreneur — or the county?
In addition to being a fitness center, Four Seasons has, for years, hosted indoor and outdoor soccer, lacrosse and field hockey as well as basketball teams, tournaments and camps in addition to swim meets. Its closing creates a larger void in a county already bereft of turf fields, already losing rec sports space as Carroll Community College builds an athletic program and in danger of losing significantly more field space if it is decided to relocate East Middle School to the Friendship Valley Elementary School campus.
Before any of this, the Long Term Advisory Council group tasked with looking at arts and recreation in Carroll concluded last year that there is a “huge need for a large multipurpose sports complex” and that within said complex “there must be a large indoor facility as well as several artificial turf fields outside,” noting that “Carroll County must come up to speed with surrounding counties.” The LTAC theorized that such a complex could contribute to young families moving to and staying in Carroll.
Could the Four Seasons complex be the solution?
Four Seasons went on the market in June for $5 million and has since been reduced to $2.3 million, according to multiple real estate listings. The best-case scenario is that a buyer is quickly found who not only continues the gym and indoor sports but adds a turf field or two that could be leased to area rec councils and high schools as well as used for tournaments.
“A new turf field … would be enormously helpful to our rec community and school sports," Del. April Rose, R-5, said in a statement after the Carroll delegation secured $200,000 in state money to go toward a turf field at the old North Carroll High School. It seems unlikely the county would be interested, already committed to trying to bring turf to the stadium at North Carroll. But imagine if North Carroll and Four Seasons, 2.7 miles apart, both had turf fields. The benefit, particularly to the Hampstead, Manchester, and Westminster communities, would be tremendous and Carroll could suddenly compete with neighboring counties to host major tournaments.
Of course, the economics would have to make sense and, recently, the economics haven’t made sense.
“I think that the sale itself probably led to the closing of the facility,” Jessica Dannettel, director of operations at Four Seasons, told us. "We’re a small business and ... without being able to plan for the future, plan for the fall and winter and start gaining and collecting income from that to support us currently; there just wasn’t enough money to keep things up and running. We couldn’t plan for the future without knowing what the future was going to be.”
Perhaps a turf field would change the equation? It’s impossible to say what the future holds for Four Seasons property as a sports complex or as a different entity completely.
Mike McMullin, president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, told us the closing could be an opportunity for more local businesses. “In this area we’re always looking for more things to do, entertainment to do, places to go, especially for kids,” McMullin said. “The hope would be that others would rise up and fill the niche.”
Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, said last year that the commissioners envision public and private funding for a large-scale project such as a a sports complex or a large-capacity entertainment venue. “The possibilities are whatever you can think of,” Frazier said. “The major thing is the funding.”
Indeed. That’s true for North Carroll or Four Seasons. Or both?