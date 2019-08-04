Editorial: Closing of Four Seasons Sports Complex could be window of opportunity opening

“A new turf field … would be enormously helpful to our rec community and school sports," Del. April Rose, R-5, said in a statement after the Carroll delegation secured $200,000 in state money to go toward a turf field at the old North Carroll High School. It seems unlikely the county would be interested, already committed to trying to bring turf to the stadium at North Carroll. But imagine if North Carroll and Four Seasons, 2.7 miles apart, both had turf fields. The benefit, particularly to the Hampstead, Manchester, and Westminster communities, would be tremendous and Carroll could suddenly compete with neighboring counties to host major tournaments.