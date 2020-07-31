Our View: A no-win decision, a technically challenged meeting and a difficult road ahead for CCPS | COMMENTARY

There are valid points on both sides. If in-person learning were to resume, some number of students and staff will become sick and, at best, quarantining will pose a logistical nightmare while, at worst, someone could die. If the students resume distance learning, which nearly everyone concedes is vastly inferior to actual school, many students, particularly those in special education, will fall behind educationally with a significant number also struggling emotionally and psychologically. While the teachers union likes to say there is no perfect solution but there is a safe solution, that really depends on one’s definition of safe and how far into the future is considered. But, clearly, the more immediate and potentially most severe danger was in reopening in-person, so it’s hard to criticize the unanimous vote to start out with online-only learning.