Our View: It’s nice to get outside, but stay safe in the heat | COMMENTARY

The regional heat went from oppressive and inconvenient to tragic earlier this week. According to a Wednesday news release from the Maryland Department of Health, the first reported heat-related death of 2020 in Maryland was a male in his 30s in Baltimore City. “As this tragedy shows, heat-related illnesses, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can result in serious ailments and even death,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “Especially as we’re seeing higher heat indexes across the state, Marylanders are urged to take precautions to avoid overheating and to know the signs at the onset of any heat-related illness so they can seek medical attention, if necessary.”